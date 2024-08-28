You betta not miss Maurice 'Mobetta' Brown's Orlando show at Judson's Live

An electric collision of bebop and hip-hop

By on Wed, Aug 28, 2024 at 1:10 pm

Photo courtesy Maurice Brown/Facebook
Photo courtesy Maurice Brown/Facebook
You betta not miss Maurice “Mobetta” Brown's show at Judson's Live
Maurice “Mobetta” Brown’s jazz bona fides are 24K. He owned the Miles Davis Trumpet Competition as a teenager and was a protégé of Louisiana clarinet legend Alvin Batiste, but calling him just a jazz artist is far too reductive.

Besides being a former member of all-star blues group Tedeschi Trucks Band, the trumpet wunderkind has deep cred in hip-hop and beyond. He’s recorded with the legit likes of Talib Kweli, The Roots, De La Soul, Wyclef Jean and Aretha Franklin, as well as performed with new-gen royalty like Anderson .Paak, Thundercat and Kamasi Washington.

Come see Mobetta’s electric collision of bebop and hip-hop up close and personal.

7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Judson’s Live, $75-$125.
Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
August 28, 2024

