You betta not miss Maurice 'Mobetta' Brown's Orlando show at Judson's Live

Besides being a former member of all-star blues group Tedeschi Trucks Band, the trumpet wunderkind has deep cred in hip-hop and beyond. He’s recorded with the legit likes of Talib Kweli, The Roots, De La Soul, Wyclef Jean and Aretha Franklin, as well as performed with new-gen royalty like Anderson .Paak, Thundercat and Kamasi Washington.
Come see Mobetta’s electric collision of bebop and hip-hop up close and personal.
7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Judson’s Live, $75-$125.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed