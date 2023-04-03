Xeno + Oaklander, Martial Canterel make for a night of cutting-edge electronics at Will's Pub Wednesday

Hump Day has perhaps never been this eldritch

By on Mon, Apr 3, 2023 at 11:06 am

click to enlarge Xeno + Oaklander play Orlando on Wednesday - Photo by Liz Wendelbo
Photo by Liz Wendelbo
Xeno + Oaklander play Orlando on Wednesday

Synth duo Xeno & Oaklander impressed last time they played the City Beautiful back in 2019, and the duo of Miss Liz Wendelbo and Sean McBride are finally coming back this week.

Expect icy-cold but diamond-tough songs that combine the ornate with the very physical; they bring an extra oompf live that makes all the difference.

It’s worth running down the entire bill, because this one is far more stacked than a weeknight would usually allow. McBride is doing a rare double-duty turn in his Martial Canterel guise, a head-spinning mix of avant- and accessible dancefloor destroyers.

St. Pete’s Johnstonsons are one of the more promising new dark-synth projects operating in the Sunshine State, complete with a commanding voice that brings big Sisters of Mercy energy.

And don’t miss Stabulous, a gothic duo that includes legendary illustrator (*Meatcake*, Fantagraphics) and musician Dame Darcy. Hump Day has perhaps never been this eldritch.

8 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $17.

Xeno and Oaklander, Martial Canterel

Xeno and Oaklander, Martial Canterel

Wed., April 5, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando

$17

