Xeno + Oaklander, Martial Canterel make for a night of cutting-edge electronics at Will's Pub Wednesday

Synth duo Xeno & Oaklander impressed last time they played the City Beautiful back in 2019, and the duo of Miss Liz Wendelbo and Sean McBride are finally coming back this week.Expect icy-cold but diamond-tough songs that combine the ornate with the very physical; they bring an extra oompf live that makes all the difference.It’s worth running down the entire bill, because this one is far more stacked than a weeknight would usually allow. McBride is doing a rare double-duty turn in his Martial Canterel guise, a head-spinning mix of avant- and accessible dancefloor destroyers.St. Pete’s Johnstonsons are one of the more promising new dark-synth projects operating in the Sunshine State, complete with a commanding voice that brings big Sisters of Mercy energy.And don’t miss Stabulous, a gothic duo that includes legendary illustrator (*Meatcake*, Fantagraphics) and musician Dame Darcy. Hump Day has perhaps never been this eldritch.