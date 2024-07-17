X Dirty Fingers and Confession Kids bring a righteous racket to Stardust Video

The duo of (no last names, please) Ali and Taryn — an outspoken trans woman — are unabashedly working-class, queer, progressive and ready to sing in a workers’ utopia far off and obscured behind capitalist smog. Wielding guitars, banjos, Taryn’s voice and that’s it, this is a band living happily outside the lines.
They’re currently touring with Gainesville’s Confession Kids, who bested illness to rejoin this touring party. And they’re bringing a strident Mountain Goats-meets-Kirsty MacColl sound and righteously angry yet hopeful songs. Opening are Holly Pocket and Holding On For Dear Life. No frills needed.
7 p.m. Friday, July 19, Stardust Video & Coffee, $10.
Location Details
