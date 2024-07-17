X Dirty Fingers and Confession Kids bring a righteous racket to Stardust Video

Holly Pocket and Holding On For Dear Life open the night

By on Wed, Jul 17, 2024 at 11:12 am

click to enlarge X Dirty Fingers (pictured) and Confession Kids play Stardust Video - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
X Dirty Fingers (pictured) and Confession Kids play Stardust Video
“To live outside the law you must be honest”: Thus spake one folk firebrand named Bob Dylan a lifetime ago. If that applied to Dylan and his creative comrades back then, it certainly applies even more now to modern Orlando folk-punk outsiders X-Dirty Fingers.

The duo of (no last names, please) Ali and Taryn — an outspoken trans woman — are unabashedly working-class, queer, progressive and ready to sing in a workers’ utopia far off and obscured behind capitalist smog. Wielding guitars, banjos, Taryn’s voice and that’s it, this is a band living happily outside the lines.

They’re currently touring with Gainesville’s Confession Kids, who bested illness to rejoin this touring party. And they’re bringing a strident Mountain Goats-meets-Kirsty MacColl sound and righteously angry yet hopeful songs. Opening are Holly Pocket and Holding On For Dear Life. No frills needed.

7 p.m. Friday, July 19, Stardust Video & Coffee, $10.

Matthew Moyer

July 17, 2024

