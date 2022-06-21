Wu-Tang Clan's GZA headed to Orlando to perform 'Liquid Swords' in July

Legendary rapper and Wu-Tang Clan core member the GZA is coming to Orlando next month to present one of his most iconic works in full live glory.
The man also (rightfully) known as Genius is taking over the outdoor Backyard space at downtown Orlando's Ace Cafe to perform his seminal 1995 album Liquid Swords with full-band backing courtesy of the Phunky Nomads.
Liquid Swords, a heady dive into GZA's lyrical obsessions of philosophy and martial arts, is still one of the all-time great records in the voluminous Wu-Tang family discography — Rolling Stone even named it one of the 25 best hip-hop records of all time.
This is the second Wu-Tang incursion into the City Beautiful after May's Killarmy show at the Abbey, so we must be doing something right.
GZA and Punky Nomads take over the Ace Cafe on Friday, July 15. DJ Heron and DJ Sandman. Tickets are still available through Ticketweb. There are several meet-and-greet add-ons, including the chance to play chess with the Genius. (DO IT.)
