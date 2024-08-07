Wry gothic cabaret singer Aurelio Voltaire brings a taste of Halloween to Orlando's Abbey

Tales of the dark side delivered with a wink and nod

By on Wed, Aug 7, 2024 at 11:38 am

click to enlarge Aurelio Voltaire returns to Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Aurelio Voltaire returns to Orlando
Halloween in August? Only the louche Aurelio Voltaire could pull this off. The dark cabaret singer-songwriter — but always with a sly wink — is bringing his “Halloween Forever” tour to the familiar stage of the Abbey.

And there won’t be a soul there, attached or unattached to its human form, not wearing their gothic best for the occasion. Voltaire, known by many for performing songs that Cartoon Network featured on The Grim Adventures of Bill and Mandy, first began releasing solo music in 1994, some on seminal dark-music label Projekt.

Since then, he’s released 13 studio albums and several EPs — the most recent of which, The Last Halloween Party, came out in 2023. Voltaire’s a favorite at Dragon Con, hosted the “Gothic Homemaking” video series, penned a comic book ... he’s a gothic renaissance man.

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, The Abbey, $20.

Aurelio Voltaire

Aurelio Voltaire

Sat., Aug. 10, 7 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

$20
The Abbey

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

407-704-6261

abbeyorlando.com


Zoey Thomas

August 7, 2024

