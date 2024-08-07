Wry gothic cabaret singer Aurelio Voltaire brings a taste of Halloween to Orlando's Abbey

And there won’t be a soul there, attached or unattached to its human form, not wearing their gothic best for the occasion. Voltaire, known by many for performing songs that Cartoon Network featured on The Grim Adventures of Bill and Mandy, first began releasing solo music in 1994, some on seminal dark-music label Projekt.
Since then, he’s released 13 studio albums and several EPs — the most recent of which, The Last Halloween Party, came out in 2023. Voltaire’s a favorite at Dragon Con, hosted the “Gothic Homemaking” video series, penned a comic book ... he’s a gothic renaissance man.
7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, The Abbey, $20.
Event Details
Location Details
