Worth a drive: Trick Daddy, Trina and Plies are all playing together in Tampa this weekend

Juvenile and CeeLo Green will also be there.

By on Thu, Aug 25, 2022 at 4:32 pm

click to enlarge Worth a drive: Trick Daddy, Trina and Plies are all playing together in Tampa this weekend
Trick Daddy/Facebook

Trick Daddy’s 2021 Tampa gig ahead of the Super Bowl was at a strip club, but this one from the Miami rapper’s is more accessible.

It’s a good thing, too, since the show—happening on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Yuengling Center at Tampa's University of South Florida—celebrates the 25th anniversary for his debut full-length Based on a True Story.

To help him eat cake, the 47-year-old has assembled a bonafide all-star lineup—including CeeLo Green, Juvenile, Trina and Plies—with more surprises in store.

This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when the Lumineers played the Amway Cener in Orlando

Everything we saw when the Lumineers played the Amway Center in Orlando
Everything we saw when Snail Mail played Orlando's Beacham this week

Everything we saw when Snail Mail played Orlando's Beacham this week
Everything we saw when City Morgue played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when City Morgue played Orlando's Beacham
Lost Noises Office

Everything we saw at Lost Noises Office's show at downtown Orlando's CityArts

Orlando concert picks this week: Joe Buck Yourself, Peaches, Hannah Stokes, Eugene Snowden, Perturbator

By Bao Le-Huu

Hannah Stokes plays Stardust on Friday

'King of Reggaetón' Daddy Yankee steers his farewell tour into Orlando on Friday

By Lynnette Cantos

Daddy Yankee

Orlando solo project Legos crafts post-rock fine in line and detail

By Bao Le-Huu

Legos

The Lumineers talk Florida memories and choosing setlists ahead of Orlando show Tuesday

By Sarah Kinbar

The Lumineers

Orlando solo project Legos crafts post-rock fine in line and detail

By Bao Le-Huu

Legos

The Lumineers talk Florida memories and choosing setlists ahead of Orlando show Tuesday

By Sarah Kinbar

The Lumineers

Orlando band Fabulous Weapon sharpen their knives on sophomore record, 'Highway Killerz'; Snotnoze Saleem drops freaky, hyper 'Intifada'

By Bao Le-Huu

Fabulous Weapon: Juno White and Dee Dee Crittenden

Remembering Orlando musician and activist Eric Montanez

By Matthew Moyer

Eric Montanez fronting Human in January 2022
