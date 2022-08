Worth a drive: Trick Daddy, Trina and Plies are all playing together in Tampa this weekend

click to enlarge Trick Daddy/Facebook

Trick Daddy’s 2021 Tampa gig ahead of the Super Bowl was at a strip club , but this one from the Miami rapper’s is more accessible.It’s a good thing, too, since the show— happening on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Yuengling Center at Tampa's University of South Florida —celebrates the 25th anniversary for his debut full-lengthTo help him eat cake, the 47-year-old has assembled a bonafide all-star lineup—including CeeLo Green, Juvenile, Trina and Plies—with more surprises in store.