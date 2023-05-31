Photo curtesy Hannah Stokes/Facebook Hannah Stokes plays the Tiny Desk Showcase at the Social on Thursday

One of WMFE’s most inspired bits of community engagement began several years ago when the local NPR affiliate station began doing a hometown version of NPR Music’s famous Tiny Desk concerts. This year, the top vote-getters from WMFE’s Tiny Desk contest are a bright kaleidoscope of local talent.And instead of a tiny desk, this showcase will give them full stage to show their live goods.The featured winners on display will be folk soul artist Hannah Stokes, virtuosic vocal looper Josh O, soul jazz combo Joseph Jevanni & iNtensity, folk harpist Megan Elliot and silky R&B crooner Too’flyy Woody.Orlando legend Swamburger returns home to host.