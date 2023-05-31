And instead of a tiny desk, this showcase will give them full stage to show their live goods.
The featured winners on display will be folk soul artist Hannah Stokes, virtuosic vocal looper Josh O, soul jazz combo Joseph Jevanni & iNtensity, folk harpist Megan Elliot and silky R&B crooner Too’flyy Woody.
Orlando legend Swamburger returns home to host.
6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, The Social, free.
