WMFE's Tiny Desk Central Florida local showcase takes over the Social's stage this week

From diminutive desk to big downtown stage!

By on Wed, May 31, 2023 at 4:00 am

Hannah Stokes plays the Tiny Desk Showcase at the Social on Thursday - Photo curtesy Hannah Stokes/Facebook
Photo curtesy Hannah Stokes/Facebook
Hannah Stokes plays the Tiny Desk Showcase at the Social on Thursday
One of WMFE’s most inspired bits of community engagement began several years ago when the local NPR affiliate station began doing a hometown version of NPR Music’s famous Tiny Desk concerts. This year, the top vote-getters from WMFE’s Tiny Desk contest are a bright kaleidoscope of local talent.

And instead of a tiny desk, this showcase will give them full stage to show their live goods.

The featured winners on display will be folk soul artist Hannah Stokes, virtuosic vocal looper Josh O, soul jazz combo Joseph Jevanni & iNtensity, folk harpist Megan Elliot and silky R&B crooner Too’flyy Woody.

Orlando legend Swamburger returns home to host.

6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, The Social, free.

Event Details
Tiny Desk Contest Central Florida Showcase

Tiny Desk Contest Central Florida Showcase

Thu., June 1, 6:30 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

Location Details

The Social

54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-246-1419

9 events 251 articles
The Social



About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
May 31, 2023

