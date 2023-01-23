With a rebel yell, Billy Idol announces live return to Orlando this spring

By on Mon, Jan 23, 2023 at 4:40 pm

click to enlarge Billy Idol live in Orlando back in 2015 - Photo by James Dechert
Photo by James Dechert
Billy Idol live in Orlando back in 2015

Iconic British singer Billy Idol has announced the dates for his upcoming North American tour this spring, and he'll be making a visit in Orlando.

The coast-to-coast tour kicks off on March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona, with a cluster of Florida shows coming early on: Hollywood (April 18), Clearwater (April 21), Orlando (April 22) and St. Augustine (April 25).

Following the 15-date tour, Idol will be a headliner — along with Siouxsie and Iggy Pop — at the Cruel World Festival in California.

Idol — recently seen on The Masked Singer as "Jacket Potato" — promises a career-spanning set featuring all the hits, and the return of longtime guitarist Steve Stevens. And 2023 is definitely turning out to be Idol's year, with the "White Wedding" singer receiving a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.

Bill Idol plays the House of Blues on Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster starting Friday, Jan. 27.


