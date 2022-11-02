Wish Rollins College radio station WPRK a happy birthday at this weekend's Fox Fest

Photo courtesy Kaelin Ellis/Facebook Kaelin Ellis plays Fox Fest

Since it’s organized by WPRK 91.5-FM, Rollins College’s independent student-run radio station, the lineup for this annual music-centric fall festival is always one to watch. And this year packs some real underground star power for the station’s 70th birthday.I profiled headliner Kaelin Ellis in my column earlier this year when the talented young producer released his excellent latest album (), which followed his collaborative 2020 EP with Lupe Fiasco ().The other star to note is the on-the-cusp Miami band Palomino Blond, whose shoegaze rock has positioned them as one of the best emergent Florida bands right now with a fanbase that includes Iggy Pop.The lineup also features indie-rock band Twin Suns and Rollins student artists Anthony Argos and DJ V (Victoria Padron). Happy birthday, WPRK.