Wish Rollins College radio station WPRK a happy birthday at this weekend's Fox Fest

By on Wed, Nov 2, 2022 at 1:00 am

Kaelin Ellis plays Fox Fest - Photo courtesy Kaelin Ellis/Facebook
Photo courtesy Kaelin Ellis/Facebook
Kaelin Ellis plays Fox Fest

Since it’s organized by WPRK 91.5-FM, Rollins College’s independent student-run radio station, the lineup for this annual music-centric fall festival is always one to watch. And this year packs some real underground star power for the station’s 70th birthday.

I profiled headliner Kaelin Ellis in my column earlier this year when the talented young producer released his excellent latest album (The Funk Will Prevail), which followed his collaborative 2020 EP with Lupe Fiasco (House).

The other star to note is the on-the-cusp Miami band Palomino Blond, whose shoegaze rock has positioned them as one of the best emergent Florida bands right now with a fanbase that includes Iggy Pop.

The lineup also features indie-rock band Twin Suns and Rollins student artists Anthony Argos and DJ V (Victoria Padron). Happy birthday, WPRK.


Event Details
Fox Fest

Fox Fest

Sat., Nov. 5, 6 p.m.

Rollins College 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

free-$10

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
More
