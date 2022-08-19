Will's Pub joins the '27 Club' next month — but it's not 'that' way

click to enlarge
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Gargamel! at Will's Pub
Orlando institution Will's Pub turns 27 this year and they're reallllly leaning into it by throwing an anniversary bash themed around the infamous '27 Club' of rock stars who died too young at that particular age Think Hendrix, Morrison, Cobain.
Curated by Jessica Pawli of Southern Fried Sunday, some of Orlando's finest musicians will be forming ad hoc groups to pay sonic homage to some of the charter members of this exclusive club.
The lineup confirmed so far:
David Minshew, Jeff Nolan, Dave Gibbs and Waylon Thornton
play Jim Morrison and the Doors.
David Zim, Jordan Schneider, Jey Yerks and Dan Drennan
play Kurt Cobain and Nirrvana.
Chuck Magid and Patrick Hagerman
play Pigpen and the Grateful Dead.
Zelda Grey and Derek Engstrom
pay homage to Amy Winehouse.
Chris Bell, "Bo" James Bouie and Clint Walker Jr.
take on Jimi Hendrix
The Tremolords
channel Brian Jones and the Rolling Stones.
Eugene Snowden and Daniel Heitz
go to the crossroads to channel Robert Johnson.
Will's Pub 27 Club Tribute Show
happens on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are TicketWeb
. There will also be a 'Forever 27' group art show running next door at Lil Indies that same night.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.