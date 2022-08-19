ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Will's Pub joins the '27 Club' next month — but it's not 'that' way

By on Fri, Aug 19, 2022 at 12:15 pm

click to enlarge Gargamel! at Will's Pub - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Gargamel! at Will's Pub

Orlando institution Will's Pub turns 27 this year and they're reallllly leaning into it by throwing an anniversary bash themed around the infamous '27 Club' of rock stars who died too young at that particular age Think Hendrix, Morrison, Cobain.

Curated by Jessica Pawli of Southern Fried Sunday, some of Orlando's finest musicians will be forming ad hoc groups to pay sonic homage to some of the charter members of this exclusive club.

The lineup confirmed so far:

David Minshew, Jeff Nolan, Dave Gibbs and Waylon Thornton play Jim Morrison and the Doors.
David Zim, Jordan Schneider, Jey Yerks and Dan Drennan play Kurt Cobain and Nirrvana.
Chuck Magid and Patrick Hagerman play Pigpen and the Grateful Dead.
Zelda Grey and Derek Engstrom pay homage to Amy Winehouse.
Chris Bell, "Bo" James Bouie and Clint Walker Jr. take on Jimi Hendrix
The Tremolords channel Brian Jones and the Rolling Stones.
Eugene Snowden and Daniel Heitz go to the crossroads to channel Robert Johnson.

Will's Pub 27 Club Tribute Show happens on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are TicketWeb. There will also be a 'Forever 27' group art show running next door at Lil Indies that same night.



Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when City Morgue played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when City Morgue played Orlando's Beacham
Lost Noises Office

Everything we saw at Lost Noises Office's show at downtown Orlando's CityArts
Everything we saw when Pinegrove played the Beacham

Everything we saw when Pinegrove played Orlando's Beacham
All the nostalgia-riffic action of Matt Bennett's iParty in Orlando

All the nostalgia-riffic action of Matt Bennett's iParty in Orlando

