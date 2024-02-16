William Elliott Whitmore brings his death-folk hymns to Will's Pub

Photo courtesy William Elliott Whitmore/Facebook William Elliott Whitmore and Jordan Foley play Will's Wednesday

Location Details Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 willspub.org

When William Elliott Whitmore first emerged with his 2003 death-folk magnum opus, he cast an immediate spell over the alternative-folk cognoscenti. Since then, the haunting Iowa artist’s work has become a splendid compendium of American roots music, packing prime specimens of folk, blues and country all in a single catalog.Whitmore’s calling card is a preternatural voice that conjures prewar ghosts with a patina that’s stunning for a modern artist of his age. Grit, gravity and blues like this usually only come from a lifetime of tribulation.Opening will be country-rocker Jordan Foley, who himself owns one of Orlando’s most distinctive voices.