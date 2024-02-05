Will The Flying Luttenbachers reduce Winter Park's Conduit to rubble? Possibly!

However, this particularly chaotic musical polymath made his name in the 1990s with a different ensemble: Chicago no-wave berserkers The Flying Luttenbachers. This was a band that drove the last nails into the coffin of the alternative ’90s with a feral mix of free jazz, grindcore and, yes, first-wave NYC no-wave.
Led by Weasel with a revolving cast of musicians along for the freefall, this was not a band meant to last … but Weasel puts together new lineups whenever the fancy takes him. This time it’s for a few choice Florida shows with the near-equally seminal Shitstorm riding shotgun. And C0mputer is opening, natch! One for the maniacs and the maniacs only.
7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, conduitfl.com, $20.
Location Details
