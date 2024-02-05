Will The Flying Luttenbachers reduce Winter Park's Conduit to rubble? Possibly!

With Shitstorm opening, this will be a night to remember

By on Mon, Feb 5, 2024 at 6:22 am

Flying Luttenbachers come to Winter Park (WTF) - Photo by Dominika Em courtesy Flying Luttenbachers/Facebook
Photo by Dominika Em courtesy Flying Luttenbachers/Facebook
Flying Luttenbachers come to Winter Park (WTF)
Underground music heads in Orlando have become very familiar with the guitar histrionics of Weasel Walter through his yearly visits as guitar foil to Lydia Lunch in Retrovirus.

However, this particularly chaotic musical polymath made his name in the 1990s with a different ensemble: Chicago no-wave berserkers The Flying Luttenbachers. This was a band that drove the last nails into the coffin of the alternative ’90s with a feral mix of free jazz, grindcore and, yes, first-wave NYC no-wave.

Led by Weasel with a revolving cast of musicians along for the freefall, this was not a band meant to last … but Weasel puts together new lineups whenever the fancy takes him. This time it’s for a few choice Florida shows with the near-equally seminal Shitstorm riding shotgun. And C0mputer is opening, natch! One for the maniacs and the maniacs only.

7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, conduitfl.com, $20.
Event Details
The Flying Luttenbachers, Shitstorm, Gillian Carter, C0mputer

Thu., Feb. 8, 7 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$20
Location Details

Conduit

6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-673-2712


Matthew Moyer

Matthew Moyer

