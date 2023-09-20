West Coast punks Fidlar play the Social this week as part of their ‘Floriduh’ tour

The band plays Orlando as part of a six-day Florida jaunt

By on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Fidlar play the Social this week - Photo courtesy Fidlar/Facebook
Photo courtesy Fidlar/Facebook
Fidlar play the Social this week
West Coast drug punks Fidlar have been all about Florida lately.

This year, they released a cover of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’,” and their comeback EP features a song titled “FSU.” OK, so FSU stands for “fuck shit up” in the song but whatever. We’re definitely foremost in their minds right now, because Fidlar are about to launch an exclusively Floridian blitz aptly titled the “Floriduh Tour” that will see them hit six in-state cities in one whirlwind week.

Despite an attitude of utter disposability and nihilism, these punks have proven remarkably evergreen. It’s by pure virtue of infectious trash jams that cut through all the haze and daze with some perfect tunes and total animal revelry. After a four-year recording pause, Fidlar are back up to speed this year and uncorking fresh material, the latest being new single “Nudge,” which dropped just last week. Now, they’re using Florida as a launch ramp before they destroy Europe this fall.

Fidlar are probably fated to be future burnouts. Until then, though, take the joy ride with these premier party punks because life’s a risk like that, innit dawg? Opening will be incredibly promising indie fuzz-rockers Bed Bug Guru from Gainesville.

6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, The Social, $27.50.

Location Details

The Social

54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-246-1419

4 events 253 articles
The Social

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Shaq to return to Orlando as DJ Diesel for UCF's Homecoming Game

By Matthew Moyer

Shaq will spin at UCF's Homecoming game as DJ Diesel

Nineties alternative faves Bush kicking off autumn U.S. tour in Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Bush play the Hard Rock Live

Fall Concert Guide: A metric ton of recommended Orlando gigs between now and Thanksgiving

By Kristin Howard, Jessica Bryce Young and Matthew Moyer

Tegan and Sara return to Orlando to play Hard Rock Live Tuesday, Oct. 3

South Floridian black metal band Worm play Orlando as trio of rare live actions

By Matthew Moyer

South Florida black metal band Worm plays Conduit

Also in Music

Familiar Orlando musical face 3D Boy shows a new pop side with latest album ‘Moments’

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando project 3D Boy releases new album 'Moments'

Chris Farren is learning to play with others

By Ida V. Eskamani

Chris Farren

Floridian punk provocateurs Problem Child finally return to an Orlando stage on Saturday with Zig-Zag

By Maisie Haney

We solemnly swear on our journalistic ethics that this is Problem Child's current lineup

New Orlando band Sistamatic release debut single, ‘Bastard’

By Bao Le-Huu

Sistamatic have released their debut single
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us