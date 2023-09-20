West Coast punks Fidlar play the Social this week as part of their ‘Floriduh’ tour

Photo courtesy Fidlar/Facebook Fidlar play the Social this week

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

West Coast drug punks Fidlar have been all about Florida lately.This year, they released a cover of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’,” and their comeback EP features a song titled “FSU.” OK, so FSU stands for “fuck shit up” in the song but whatever. We’re definitely foremost in their minds right now, because Fidlar are about to launch an exclusively Floridian blitz aptly titled the “Floriduh Tour” that will see them hit six in-state cities in one whirlwind week.Despite an attitude of utter disposability and nihilism, these punks have proven remarkably evergreen. It’s by pure virtue of infectious trash jams that cut through all the haze and daze with some perfect tunes and total animal revelry. After a four-year recording pause, Fidlar are back up to speed this year and uncorking fresh material, the latest being new single “Nudge,” which dropped just last week. Now, they’re using Florida as a launch ramp before they destroy Europe this fall.Fidlar are probably fated to be future burnouts. Until then, though, take the joy ride with these premier party punks because life’s a risk like that, innit dawg? Opening will be incredibly promising indie fuzz-rockers Bed Bug Guru from Gainesville.