Welcome to Rockville heavy-music fest confirmed to return to Daytona in 2025

Promoter Danny Wimmer Presents confirmed Tuesday that Rockville will return to Daytona International Speedway next summer, May 15-18, 2025.
Earlybird passes will be made available for those feeling particularly froggy on Monday, June 24, at noon. Next year's headliners are, obviously, TBA.
This year's Rockville drew in more than 200,000 fans across four days and hosted heavyweights like Slipknot, Foo Fighters, Mötley Crüe, Insane Clown Posse, Disturbed, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Judas Priest, Primus, Sum 41, Evanescence, Offspring and Mr. Bungle.
