BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Welcome to Rockville heavy-music fest confirmed to return to Daytona in 2025

Tickets and passes go on sale June 24

By on Thu, Jun 20, 2024 at 9:21 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Anthrax at Welcome to Rockville - Photo by Jacquelin Goldberg
Photo by Jacquelin Goldberg
Anthrax at Welcome to Rockville
Looks like Daytona will be saying "welcome!" to rockfest Welcome to Rockville for another year.

Promoter Danny Wimmer Presents confirmed Tuesday that Rockville will return to Daytona International Speedway next summer, May 15-18, 2025.

Earlybird passes will be made available for those feeling particularly froggy on Monday, June 24, at noon. Next year's headliners are, obviously, TBA.

This year's Rockville drew in more than 200,000 fans across four days and hosted heavyweights like Slipknot, Foo Fighters, Mötley Crüe, Insane Clown Posse, Disturbed, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Judas Priest, Primus, Sum 41, Evanescence, Offspring and Mr. Bungle.

Slideshow

Every wild moment we saw at metal megalopolis Welcome to Rockville

Mudvayne at Welcome to Rockville
Insane Clown Posse at Welcome to Rockville Insane Clown Posse at Welcome to Rockville Insane Clown Posse at Welcome to Rockville Insane Clown Posse at Welcome to Rockville Insane Clown Posse at Welcome to Rockville Insane Clown Posse at Welcome to Rockville
Click to View 60 slides
Location Details

Daytona International Speedway

1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach Elsewhere

904-253-7223



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Blink-182 kick off 'One More Time' tour in Orlando this week

By Houda Eletr

Blink-182 play Orlando this week

U.K. indie-pop act The Japanese House plays Orlando this week

By Matthew Moyer

The Japanese House plays the Beacham this week

Bloom Dream, Flowers for Emily and Soap Box Derby bring big, woolly sonics to Orlando's Framework Coffee

By Bao Le-Huu

Bloom Dream, Flowers for Emily and Soap Box Derby bring big, woolly sonics to Orlando's Framework Coffee

Roots-music power couple Harber Wynn make their Orlando debut at Judson's Live

By Bao Le-Huu

Harber Wynn:

Teen Suicide, now a fully Orlando band, play an intimate show at Will's Pub this week

By Houda Eletr

Orlanoo's Teen Suicide play a rare hometown show

Orlando indie-rock supergroup Acoqui release new album 'Drive By Dream' this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Acoqui release 'Drive By Dream' this week

Orlando metal project Blade of Phanes release debut album 'Absence of Light'

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Blade of Phanes release new album

JK and the Contraband bring an alternative mixtape to jazzy, groovy life

By Kyle Eagle

JK and the Contraband grunge it up at Judson's Live
More

June 19, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us