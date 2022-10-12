ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Weird Al Yankovic gets 'Ridiculously Seff-Indulgent' on stage in Orlando this weekend

By on Wed, Oct 12, 2022 at 3:00 am

Hear Weird Al go beyond parody songs at the Dr. Phil - Photo courtesy Weird Al Yankovic/Facebook
Photo courtesy Weird Al Yankovic/Facebook
Hear Weird Al go beyond parody songs at the Dr. Phil

You can pretty much measure a band’s pop-culture currency by whether or not Weird Al Yankovic has parodied one of their tunes. In fact, most acts consider the request an honor and a rite of passage — rightfully so.

Weird Al has helped define and document the shape-shifting zeitgeist since the early ’80s. On a personal note, the first “real” concert I experienced as a teen was when he was the touring opener for the Monkees in 1987. And then a decade later, I interviewed Yankovic before a show in Tampa (ask me about his bittersweet Kurt Cobain story).

His current 'The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour' stops at the Dr. Phillips Center this week. Interestingly, the show spotlights his non-parody songs with a different setlist each show.

So while you won’t hear “Yoda” or “Smells like Nirvana,” you’ll get a deeper, more intimate framing of this American music and comedic icon.

Event Details
Weird Al Yankovic, Emo Philips

Weird Al Yankovic, Emo Philips

Sun., Oct. 16, 8 p.m.

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$69.75
Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham
Coin

Everything we saw when Coin played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
Ben Platt and Aly + AJ

Ben Platt and Aly + AJ put on a pop masterclass at Orlando's Amway Center
Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

