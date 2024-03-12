Weezer, Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. are coming to Orlando — together! — in September

Weezer will play the 'Blue Album' in full every night

By on Tue, Mar 12, 2024 at 11:20 am

Weezer, Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. are coming to the Kia Center - Photo courtesy Weezer/Facebook
Photo courtesy Weezer/Facebook
Weezer, Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. are coming to the Kia Center
It's a veritable triumvirate of 1990s nostalgia! Weezer, Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. are coming to Orlando this fall as part of a just-announced tour.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their fan-favorite Blue Album, Weezer will be playing the album in full nightly. The entirety of the bill is pretty eye-popping, however, with Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. along for the ride as touring openers.

The "Voyage to the Blue Planet” run kicks off in early September in St. Paul, Minnesota, finally snaking its way southward later in the month. Aside from the Sept. 20 arena show in Orlando, your only other opportunity in Florida to catch this touring tandem is in Hollywood on Sept. 21.

If memory serves (and it often doesn't), this will be the first Weezer show locally in more than a few years — the last being a headlining slot on the late, lamented Florida Man Fest.


Weezer, Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. play the Kia Center on Friday, Sept. 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15,  through Ticketmaster.

Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

kiacenter.com


Matthew Moyer

