Weedeater and Rebelmatic make for an eclectic evening of doom and punk in Orlando

By on Wed, Feb 22, 2023 at 11:10 am

Weedeater make another welcome return to the City Beautiful
Photo courtesy Weedeater/Bandcamp
Weedeater make another welcome return to the City Beautiful

There’s either some real good love or some real good pot here in Orlando, because North Carolina sludge masters Weedeater keep coming through on the reg.

Whatever it is, may it never run dry so that their impressively noxious Southern doom will continue to crush us into sweet oblivion.

But just as notable, and less frequent to Orlando, are New York City tourmates Rebelmatic, whose funk-strutting hardcore is putting rock’s original Black pulse back into punk. Fishbone’s Angelo Moore appeared on their latest record (2022’s Mourning Dove EP), so you know these dudes are down. When HR says that Rebelmatic reminds him of Bad Brains then, boom, case closed: They are officially a must-see.

Homegrown openers Hollow Leg and Stoned Morose will keep it nasty and neck-deep in the smoked-out tarpits of doom and sludge.

(7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, Will’s Pub, $20)

Event Details
Weedeater, Rebelmatic, Hollow Leg, Stoned Morose

Mon., Feb. 27, 7 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$20

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
