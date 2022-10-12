ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

We Were Promised Jetpacks and Breakup Shores are touring through Orlando's Social

By on Wed, Oct 12, 2022 at 3:01 am

We Were Promised Jetpacks head to Orlando this week - Photo courtesy Flaming Lips/Facebook
Photo courtesy Flaming Lips/Facebook
We Were Promised Jetpacks head to Orlando this week

Scottish indie rockers We Were Promised Jetpacks are always great live, with enough tall drama and rich emotion to swallow rooms whole.

But go early for notable Phoenix openers Breakup Shoes, whose pillowy and pristine melodies make for some excellently swooning indie pop. Top to bottom, this is a quality bill.


Event Details
We Were Promised Jetpacks

We Were Promised Jetpacks

Tue., Oct. 18, 7 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$20

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham
Coin

Everything we saw when Coin played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
Ben Platt and Aly + AJ

Ben Platt and Aly + AJ put on a pop masterclass at Orlando's Amway Center
Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham
Coin

Everything we saw when Coin played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
Ben Platt and Aly + AJ

Ben Platt and Aly + AJ put on a pop masterclass at Orlando's Amway Center
Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham
Coin

Everything we saw when Coin played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
Ben Platt and Aly + AJ

Ben Platt and Aly + AJ put on a pop masterclass at Orlando's Amway Center
Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Trending

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit kick off early 2023 tour here in Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit come to Orlando early next year

Melvins stomp among us again at Orlando's Social next week

By Matthew Moyer

Melvins play the Social on Tuesday

Orlando grinders C0mputer unleash powerful new music and visuals, ending a prolonged silence

By Bao Le-Huu

C0mputer

Blue Bamboo Center and Swamp Sistas team for a tuneful Orlando fundraiser for hurricane relief

By Matthew Moyer

Beth McKee and Her Funky Time Band

Also in Music

Trash Cinema, a newer band of familiar faces in Orlando music, drop mini-album this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Trash Cinema release new mini-album

Orlando grinders C0mputer unleash powerful new music and visuals, ending a prolonged silence

By Bao Le-Huu

C0mputer

The War on Drugs bring a bold new album and an ever-evolving live sound to Orlando Tuesday

By Alan Sculley

The War on Drugs play Hard Rock Live Tuesday night

Orlando band Expert Timing release bold new album 'Stargazing'

By Bao Le-Huu

Expert Timing
More

Digital Issue

October 12, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us