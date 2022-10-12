We Were Promised Jetpacks and Breakup Shores are touring through Orlando's Social

[
Photo courtesy Flaming Lips/Facebook
We Were Promised Jetpacks head to Orlando this week
Scottish indie rockers We Were Promised Jetpacks are always great live, with enough tall drama and rich emotion to swallow rooms whole.
But go early for notable Phoenix openers Breakup Shoes, whose pillowy and pristine melodies make for some excellently swooning indie pop. Top to bottom, this is a quality bill.