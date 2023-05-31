Waterparks make triumphant return to Orlando Saturday with sold-out House of Blues show

click to enlarge Photo by Jawn Rocha Waterparks return to Orlando on Saturday

Orlando Waterparks fans (and no, we’re not talking about Volcano Bay), prepare yourselves for a “Turbulent” night of fun.The Houston-based rock band Waterparks takes to the House of Blues stage Friday. The trio — vocalist Awsten Knight, guitarist Geoff Wigington and drummer Otto Wood — continue to defy the odds, breaking down genre barriers to create a hybrid rock music that draws inspiration from pop-punk, hyperpop, hip-hop and R&B.Waterparks’ last visit to Orlando included a raucous in-store at Park Ave CDs in June 2021 and a show at House of Blues just a few months later. The twin sell-outs were decisive proof that the Waterparks fandom thrives down here in Florida.The release of Netflix’scatapulted “Telephone,” a song off the 2019 album, into the spotlight, playing behind one of the series’ most iconic scenes (no spoilers!).With previous gigs opening for My Chemical Romance and comparability to other iconic pop-punk groups, Waterparks threads the needle of defining their own sound while still bringing a welcome sense of nostalgia to longtime fans.Opening will be HUNNY and Sophie Powers.