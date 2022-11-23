W.A.S.P. celebrates 40 years of shock, schlock and anthemic power-metal at Orlando's Plaza Live

By on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Blackie Lawless brings W.A.S.P. to Orlando as part of anniversary tour - Photo courtesy TKO
Photo courtesy TKO
Blackie Lawless brings W.A.S.P. to Orlando as part of anniversary tour

For a band that seemed like a one-codpiece wonder when they shocked parents and thrilled teens with “Animal (Fuck Like a Beast),” W.A.S.P. has proven to be not only resilient, but also surprisingly interesting over the course of their four-decade existence.

Now celebrating a 40th anniversary tour — their first U.S. jaunt since 2010 — the band is still (of course) centered around Blackie Lawless’ towering presence and inimitable metal style, and is still as theatrical as ever.

However, the years have given Lawless the opportunity to expand W.A.S.P.’s repertoire with albums that have confounded expectations (in a good way), giving the band something of an impressive batch of deep cuts to pull from for their setlists.

With fellow L.A. metal legends Armored Saint riding shotgun for the tour, the show is a must-see for Gen-X heshers.

7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.com, $40.

Event Details
WASP, Armored Saint

WASP, Armored Saint

Sat., Nov. 26, 7 & 10 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$40

About The Author

Jason Ferguson

Jason Ferguson
