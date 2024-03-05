Warped soundscaper Black Wick helms an evening of Orlando underground sounds on Thursday

Los Jarritos, Snotnoze Saleem, Daniel Fuzztone, Derek Dunn flesh out this impressive lineup

By on Tue, Mar 5, 2024 at 1:32 pm

click to enlarge Black Wick and other underground haavies play Lou's Thursday - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Black Wick and other underground haavies play Lou's Thursday
This bill is probably the week’s most illustrious and colorful cross-section of the Orlando underground.

Warped electronic music act Black Wick is a recent breakout that’s pushed mastermind Joshua Rogers out from his already notable roles as Illuminated Paths label visionary and Broken Machine Films video artist and into the stage spotlight.

Flanking him are a who’s who of Orlando notables, including garage-pop outsiders Los Jarritos, freak-rap star Snotnoze Saleem, drone voyager Daniel Fuzztone and free-improv mover Derek Dunn.

More than just another local show, this is the state of the scene right now.

8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, Uncle Lou’s.

Event Details
Black Wick, Snotnoze Saleem, Daniel Fuzztone, Los Jarritos, Derek Dunn

Thu., March 7, 8 p.m.

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-270-9104

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
February 28, 2024

