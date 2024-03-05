Warped soundscaper Black Wick helms an evening of Orlando underground sounds on Thursday

Warped electronic music act Black Wick is a recent breakout that’s pushed mastermind Joshua Rogers out from his already notable roles as Illuminated Paths label visionary and Broken Machine Films video artist and into the stage spotlight.
Flanking him are a who’s who of Orlando notables, including garage-pop outsiders Los Jarritos, freak-rap star Snotnoze Saleem, drone voyager Daniel Fuzztone and free-improv mover Derek Dunn.
More than just another local show, this is the state of the scene right now.
8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, Uncle Lou’s.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed