ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Vomit Forth headline an eclectic metal rager in Orlando at Will's Pub next week

By on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 3:35 pm

Vomit Forth play Will's Pub next week - Photo courtesy Vomit Forth/Facebook
Photo courtesy Vomit Forth/Facebook
Vomit Forth play Will's Pub next week

After all the stress and show cancellations caused by Hurricane Ian last week, I think a good heavy-metal rager is in order.

Fate clearly agrees, because this timely bill will bring the focused brutality of Connecticut’s Vomit Forth, the heavy and hairy punk metal of Delaware’s Simulakra and the acrobatic death metal of Tampa’s Tactosa. My pick, however, are San Francisco’s Snuffed on Sight because they understand that the last thing death metal needs is another vomit growler and so instead feature unholy vocals that sound like a stuck pig. Well played, gents.

Event Details
Vomit Forth, Simulakra, Snuffed on Sight

Vomit Forth, Simulakra, Snuffed on Sight

Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$13-$15

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo
Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour

Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour
Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo
Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour

Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour
Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo
Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour

Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour
Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Trending

John Mellencamp announces two-night stand in Orlando next year

By Matthew Moyer

John Mellencamp

The War on Drugs bring a bold new album and an ever-evolving live sound to Orlando Tuesday

By Alan Sculley

The War on Drugs play Hard Rock Live Tuesday night

Orlando band Expert Timing release bold new album 'Stargazing'

By Bao Le-Huu

Expert Timing

The Lil Nas X show at Orlando's Hard Rock Live is rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 5

By Melissa Perez-Carrillo

Lil Nas X (hopefully) plays Orlnado on Monday

Also in Music

The War on Drugs bring a bold new album and an ever-evolving live sound to Orlando Tuesday

By Alan Sculley

The War on Drugs play Hard Rock Live Tuesday night

Orlando band Expert Timing release bold new album 'Stargazing'

By Bao Le-Huu

Expert Timing

Orlando's Someday River team with the Dropout for dreamy new single 'Light Again'

By Bao Le-Huu

Someday River

Orlando electronic project Kurt Rambus ends two years of silence with new track 'Hert'

By Bao Le-Huu

Kurt Rambus unleashed a new track this week
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us