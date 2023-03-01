Vision Video headline a bill full of dark-rock luminaries at Orlando’s Will Pub

By on Wed, Mar 1, 2023 at 1:00 am

Vision Video play Orlando Thursday - Photo courtesy Vision Video/Facebook
Photo courtesy Vision Video/Facebook
Vision Video play Orlando Thursday

This bill will play like a vintage alternative radio station come to life.

Georgia’s Vision Video strike the sweet spot between post-punk and guitar pop like devout goth romantics. The melodic darkness of North Carolina’s Secret Shame rocks like the Cranberries’ brooding, black-clad offspring. Wisconsin’s Carrellee adds some sleekness with her nocturnal synth pop.

And Orlando will represent with heavy goth rockers Caustic Bats, who recently dropped a new version of their debut single, “Violence,” to tease their upcoming Dark Omens EP.

(8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, Will’s Pub, $17)

Event Details
Vision Video, Secret Shame, Carrellee, Caustic Bats

Thu., March 2, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$17

