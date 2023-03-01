Vision Video headline a bill full of dark-rock luminaries at Orlando’s Will Pub

This bill will play like a vintage alternative radio station come to life.
Georgia’s Vision Video strike the sweet spot between post-punk and guitar pop like devout goth romantics. The melodic darkness of North Carolina’s Secret Shame rocks like the Cranberries’ brooding, black-clad offspring. Wisconsin’s Carrellee adds some sleekness with her nocturnal synth pop.
And Orlando will represent with heavy goth rockers Caustic Bats, who recently dropped a new version of their debut single, “Violence,” to tease their upcoming Dark Omens EP.
(8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, Will’s Pub, $17)
