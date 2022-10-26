Viral punks the Chats set to take DeLand by storm on Thursday

Photo courtesy The Chats/Facebook The Chats

It’s been a little while since there’s been a punk show this exciting. And while this is the kind of bill you’d expect to be burning in the grittiest bowels of Mills 50, it’s happening out in the charming heart of DeLand at one of the area’s most picturesque venues. Well, good for them.The Chats may’ve gone viral with 2017 smash “Smoko” but they’re no one-hit wonder. Their catalog overflows with golden nuggets of Aussie-as-fuck pub-punk that sneers like the snotty little sons of Cosmic Psychos. And Rhode Island’s Gymshorts are noteworthy as Burger Records alums who deal in a big-rocking garage punk sound.Definitely worth the drive.