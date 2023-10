Viral pop-princess Ashnikko plays Orlando’s House of Blues this weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Vasso Vu Ashnikko

Location Details House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney 407-934-2583 41 events 171 articles

Viral pop-princess Ashnikko is out on the road promoting the release of her debut album,and that includes a stop at the House of Blues this weekend.The 27-year-old star is best known for her singles that have taken the streaming airwaves by storm, like earworms “ Slumber Party ” (with Princess Nokia) and “Stupid.”Ashnikko’s tour invites you into her “hyper, horny, whimsical universe where emotions are dramatized, gender stereotypes are disrupted, and revenge reigns supreme,” and who wouldn’t want to live there?With support from opening act Audrey Nuna , the show won’t be short of high-powered energy.