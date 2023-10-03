Viral pop-princess Ashnikko plays Orlando’s House of Blues this weekend

The 27-year-old star is best known for her singles that have taken the streaming airwaves by storm, like earworms “Slumber Party” (with Princess Nokia) and “Stupid.”
Ashnikko’s tour invites you into her “hyper, horny, whimsical universe where emotions are dramatized, gender stereotypes are disrupted, and revenge reigns supreme,” and who wouldn’t want to live there?
With support from opening act Audrey Nuna, the show won’t be short of high-powered energy.
Event Details
Location Details
