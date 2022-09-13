ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Violinist Lindsey Stirling will 'waltz' into Orlando's Dr. Phil in November

By on Tue, Sep 13, 2022 at 10:51 am

click to enlarge Lindsey Stirling - Photo by Cara Robbins
Photo by Cara Robbins
Lindsey Stirling

Pop-violin maestro Lindsey Stirling is set to waltz around North America as part of a holiday-music tour, and she will be decking the halls in Orlando.

Stirling sets out on her 'Snow Waltz' in mid-November before reaching the City Beautiful right at the end of the month. Stirling will be touring behind her upcoming second Christmas album, Snow Waltz, which features her tackling 8 holiday chestnuts and even contributing a few of her own. Snow Waltz the album drops on Oct. 7.

Lindsey plays the Walt Disney Theatre at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Tickets can be snapped up through Stirling's website, starting Friday, Sept. 16.



