Vibra Urbana returns to Orlando this month

Wed, Jun 1, 2022

The biggest reggaeton festival of the year, Vibra Urbana, is coming back this month for two days.

The festival will be held June 11 and 12 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds, featuring new artists like Feid, and old school legends such as Ivy Queen.

These two days will feature huge reggaeton artists. This years lineup includes: Myke Towers, Lunay, Ryan Castro, Jon Z, Farruko, Micro TDH, Tokischa, Nio Garcia, Eladdio Carrion, Kiko El Crazy and other big names in the reggaeton genre.

Lunay is known for the song "Soltera" which brought him into the spotlight as a young Puerto Rican heartthrob. The song got so big Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee took part in the remix.

Farruko has been a name for many years in this genre and has broken records. His song "Pepas" has 556.5 million streams on Spotify. His unique voice made him become one of the biggest reggaeton artists in the world.

Tickets start at $80 for single days and $149 for two days. VIP is available for $289 where it includes a exclusive viewing areas and other exclusive perks and have you to be 21+ to purchase those tickets.

Tickets and more information will be found on Vibra Urbana's website.

Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana festival in Orlando

Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana festival in Orlando
Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana festival in Orlando Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana festival in Orlando Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana festival in Orlando Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana festival in Orlando Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana festival in Orlando Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana festival in Orlando
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

