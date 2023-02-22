Veteran Orlando comedic actor Adam Scharf releases new baroque-pop album 'Parade!'

By on Wed, Feb 22, 2023 at 2:00 am

click to enlarge Adam Scharf releases new album 'Parade!' - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Adam Scharf releases new album 'Parade!'

While perhaps better known locally as a veteran comedic actor through his longtime work as a professional improviser at SAK Comedy Lab and Universal Studios, Orlando artist Adam Scharf has also been making music in recent years. Today, Feb. 22, he releases his third album Parade!

Inspired by the philosophy of Camus, the overarching theme of Parade! is about living fully in the now because that’s all there is. In a nutshell, carpe dat diem. Such conceptual loftiness seldom results in simple pop music, and it doesn’t here.

Parade! pumps all of its nine songs full of florid, sweeping style. Lush in strings, keys and theatrical vocals, it’s baroque pop done with 1970s scale that soars between chamber, glam and psych. Even amid all that swirling sonic density, Scharf’s lyrical humor gives the affair an alternative sensibility.

Parade! is now available on major streaming services.



About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
