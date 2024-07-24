Velvety crooner Michael Andrew returns to Orlando to play Judson's with the John DePaola Quintet

During the big swing revival of the 1990s, he wasn’t just a regular feature around here, he was king of the scene with primetime chops that were a clear cut above the rest of the pack. That star quality rocketed him on to national tours, appearances with orchestras across the country and glitzy residencies at spots like Merv Griffin’s Coconut Club in Beverly Hills.
Now, Andrew returns with local ensemble the John DePaola Quintet to cast some vintage hometown stardust in the city’s hottest new jazz room.
5 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, Judson’s Live, $30-$45.
