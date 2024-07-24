Velvety crooner Michael Andrew returns to Orlando to play Judson's with the John DePaola Quintet

From king of swing in Orlando to headliner at NYC's Rainbow Room

By on Wed, Jul 24, 2024 at 11:37 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Michael Andrew plays Judon's with the John DePaola Quintet - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Michael Andrew plays Judon's with the John DePaola Quintet
Before he went on to become the headline singer and bandleader at NYC’s legendary Rainbow Room, velvet-voiced big-band crooner Michael Andrew was an Orlando sensation.

During the big swing revival of the 1990s, he wasn’t just a regular feature around here, he was king of the scene with primetime chops that were a clear cut above the rest of the pack. That star quality rocketed him on to national tours, appearances with orchestras across the country and glitzy residencies at spots like Merv Griffin’s Coconut Club in Beverly Hills.

Now, Andrew returns with local ensemble the John DePaola Quintet to cast some vintage hometown stardust in the city’s hottest new jazz room.

5 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, Judson’s Live, $30-$45.
Event Details
Michael Andrew, The John DePaola Quintet

Michael Andrew, The John DePaola Quintet

Sun., July 28, 5 & 7:30 p.m. and Sat., Aug. 17, 7 & 9 p.m.

Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$30
Location Details

Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Mastodon hits Orlando with Lamb of God to celebrate a classic album onstage

By Thomas Crone

Mastodon stomps into Orlando

Review: Zach Bryan turned the Kia Center into a ‘Great American Bar’ dream

By Gabby Macogay

Zach Bryan captivated in Orlando

Memorial show for Orlando's outsider-rock prince Bobby Clock set for Uncle Lou's

By Bao Le-Huu

Bobby Clock performing at the Manes Emporium of Doubt

Lamb of God and Mastodon bring heavy anniversary tour to Orlando Amphitheater

By Bao Le-Huu

Lamb of God and tourmates Mastodon plan heavy weekend in Orlando

Mastodon hits Orlando with Lamb of God to celebrate a classic album onstage

By Thomas Crone

Mastodon stomps into Orlando

Review: Zach Bryan turned the Kia Center into a ‘Great American Bar’ dream

By Gabby Macogay

Zach Bryan captivated in Orlando

Central Florida's Virginity release 'Bad Jazz,' maybe their best record yet

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Viriginity release new record 'Bad Jazz'

Central Florida jazz chanteuse Kristen Warren takes the stage at Judson's Live

By Matthew Moyer

Central Florida jazz chanteuse Kristen Warren takes the stage at Judson's Live
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us