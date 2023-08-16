Vaunted jazz trumpeter Theo Croker plays the Orlando Museum of Art this weekend

Photo by @obidinzeribe courtesy Theo Croker/Facebook Theo Croker plays OMA this weekend

The gifted young trumpeter Theo Croker was born music royalty as the grandson of jazz great Doc Cheatham. What’s made the Grammy-nominated artist a modern luminary in his own right, though, is his signature talent and vision.While Croker followed in the footsteps of his famous grandfather in instrument, he’s blazed his own accomplished path with a progressive, Afrocentric approach to music that actively and seamlessly connects the dots between jazz, R&B, hip-hop and electronic music.Although he’s actually from nearby Leesburg, this very special engagement will be Croker’s Orlando debut with local soul combo April Brown & the After 5 Band in the opening slot. Now here’s a gallery show where at least you know the art will be certified legit. Too soon?