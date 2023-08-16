Vaunted jazz trumpeter Theo Croker plays the Orlando Museum of Art this weekend

The art of jazz in an art museum

By on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Theo Croker plays OMA this weekend - Photo by @obidinzeribe courtesy Theo Croker/Facebook
Photo by @obidinzeribe courtesy Theo Croker/Facebook
Theo Croker plays OMA this weekend
The gifted young trumpeter Theo Croker was born music royalty as the grandson of jazz great Doc Cheatham. What’s made the Grammy-nominated artist a modern luminary in his own right, though, is his signature talent and vision.

While Croker followed in the footsteps of his famous grandfather in instrument, he’s blazed his own accomplished path with a progressive, Afrocentric approach to music that actively and seamlessly connects the dots between jazz, R&B, hip-hop and electronic music.

Although he’s actually from nearby Leesburg, this very special engagement will be Croker’s Orlando debut with local soul combo April Brown & the After 5 Band in the opening slot. Now here’s a gallery show where at least you know the art will be certified legit. Too soon?

5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, Orlando Museum of Art, $89-$149.

Event Details
Theo Croker

Theo Croker

Sat., Aug. 19, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando Museum of Art 2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$89-$149
Location Details

Orlando Museum of Art

2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-896-4231

6 events 62 articles



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Brent Faiyaz comes to Orlando to turn our dumpster-fire world into musical treasure

By Gabby Macogay

Brent Faiyaz

Stephen Marley takes Orlando fans on a journey with his ‘Babylon by Bus’ tour

By Sarah Castillo

Stephen Marley takes Orlando fans on a journey with his ‘Babylon by Bus’ tour

Orlando powerhouse Ripley Eldridge talks new band M.A.C.E. ahead of debut shows at Uncle Lou’s

By Matthew Moyer

Meet M.A.C.E. this week at two shows in Orlando

Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome and more to jam it out in Apopka this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Dirty Heads come to Apopka this weekend

Also in Music

Orlando industrial-metal act CyberScream expands sound with new 'Mixtape Vol. 3'

By Bao Le-Huu

Industrial-metal luminary and local Cyberscream has a new album out

Brent Faiyaz comes to Orlando to turn our dumpster-fire world into musical treasure

By Gabby Macogay

Brent Faiyaz

Orlando Girls Rock Camp release fundraiser mixtape ‘Friends and Allies Vol. 1’

By Bao Le-Huu

Support Orlando Girls Rock Camp and buy their new mixtape

Stephen Marley takes Orlando fans on a journey with his ‘Babylon by Bus’ tour

By Sarah Castillo

Stephen Marley takes Orlando fans on a journey with his ‘Babylon by Bus’ tour
More

Digital Issue

August 16, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us