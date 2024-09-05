Ultravox's Midge Ure comes to Mount Dora's Music Hall with a greatest-hits set

What's in the box??

By on Thu, Sep 5, 2024 at 12:34 pm

click to enlarge Midge Ure plays Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Midge Ure plays Orlando
Suave Brit singer Midge Ure is on his way to Mount Dora in a few days to play the Mount Dora Music Hall on his "Band in a Box" tour. Worth the drive, we'd say.

Ure, who came to fame fronting sleek synthesists Ultravox, promises a set stuffed with electro-pop perfection from his time in Visage, Ultravox and his solo work.

“Lots of people asking me to clarify what ‘Band in a Box’ actually is. It consists of myself on electric guitar, synthesizer and vocals, alongside my longtime keyboard player Charlie Round-Turner playing live with various loops, samples and programmed drums. A band in a box!" said Ure to Orlando Weekly. "This format allows me to perform a full band performance with a ‘stripped down’ duo."

This is the penultimate date of the tour, so expect this boxed band to be very road-honed.

Midge Ure plays the Mount Dora Music Hall at 520 N. Baker St. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.


Matthew Moyer

