U.K. indie-pop act The Japanese House plays Orlando this week

Buzzworthy indie-pop artist takes over the Beacham

By on Thu, Jun 20, 2024 at 9:19 am

click to enlarge The Japanese House plays the Beacham this week - Photo by Carissa Gallo
Photo by Carissa Gallo
The Japanese House plays the Beacham this week
U.K. singer-songwriter Amber Bain — as the Japanese House — is a fast-rising talent in the indie-pop world, crafting intricate and intimate anthems of queer love and heartbreak.

Steering her most recent tour into Orlando this hot and steamy week sure does feel like kismet, because these are 21st-century summer-mixtape staples, no doubt — melancholy and ethereal and soaring. Just pick a song at random from last year’s breakup album-with-a-twist, In the End It Always Does, to capture that bottomless melancholy of a sunshiny day.

Even with heavyweight guests like Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, the 1975’s Matty Healy and Charli XCX, the summer-bummer spotlight stays squarely on Bain on the album. And that’s the only spotlight — Bain pulls off the rare trick of mystique in today’s share-all pop landscape, to the point where her earliest recordings had online heads speculating that the Japanese House was an anonymous side project of Healy. Cry now, cry later.

7 p.m., Friday, June 21, The Beacham, $32.50-$50.

Event Details
The Japanese House, Miya Folick

The Japanese House, Miya Folick

Fri., June 21, 7 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$32.50-$50
Location Details

The Beacham

46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-648-8363



Matthew Moyer

