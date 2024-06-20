U.K. indie-pop act The Japanese House plays Orlando this week

Steering her most recent tour into Orlando this hot and steamy week sure does feel like kismet, because these are 21st-century summer-mixtape staples, no doubt — melancholy and ethereal and soaring. Just pick a song at random from last year’s breakup album-with-a-twist, In the End It Always Does, to capture that bottomless melancholy of a sunshiny day.
Even with heavyweight guests like Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, the 1975’s Matty Healy and Charli XCX, the summer-bummer spotlight stays squarely on Bain on the album. And that’s the only spotlight — Bain pulls off the rare trick of mystique in today’s share-all pop landscape, to the point where her earliest recordings had online heads speculating that the Japanese House was an anonymous side project of Healy. Cry now, cry later.
7 p.m., Friday, June 21, The Beacham, $32.50-$50.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed