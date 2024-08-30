U.K. guitar master Adrian Legg plays Orlando's Timucua Arts this weekend

If the guitar player dresses like this, you will die in the pit

By on Fri, Aug 30, 2024 at 3:07 pm

click to enlarge Adrian Legg plays the International Guitar Festival in Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Adrian Legg plays the International Guitar Festival in Orlando
There's some international musical royalty on the way to Orlando this weekend. Guitarist Adrian Legg comes to Timucua to play a headlining set as part of the International Guitar Festival.

Don't let his somewhat buttoned-down look fool you — U.K. axman Legg has been plying his craft since the early 1970s, racking up innumerable guitar mag poll wins and praise from Britpop mag Q as a “guitarist of astonishing virtuosity."

Promised for his set on Saturday is "alternating-bass style with harmonics, banjo-peg retuning and single or double-string bending" — which sounds pretty wild when we mightily struggle with barre chords.

Adrian Legg plays the Timucua Arts Foundation's Guitar Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available through the venue.

Location Details

Timucua Arts Foundation

2000 S. Summerlin Ave., Orlando South

407-595-2713

timucua.com


Matthew Moyer

August 28, 2024

