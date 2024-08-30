U.K. guitar master Adrian Legg plays Orlando's Timucua Arts this weekend

Don't let his somewhat buttoned-down look fool you — U.K. axman Legg has been plying his craft since the early 1970s, racking up innumerable guitar mag poll wins and praise from Britpop mag Q as a “guitarist of astonishing virtuosity."
Promised for his set on Saturday is "alternating-bass style with harmonics, banjo-peg retuning and single or double-string bending" — which sounds pretty wild when we mightily struggle with barre chords.
Adrian Legg plays the Timucua Arts Foundation's Guitar Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available through the venue.
