UCF's Pegasus Palooza to hosts headliners The Driver Era and Murr from 'Impractical Jokers'

UCF has been catering to fans of the hit hidden-camera series Impractical Jokers over the past couple years, following last year’s sold-out show featuring Joe Gatto with this year’s Comedy Knight headlined by James “Murr” Murray. Although Murr tends to get a handful of the worst punishments on the comedy series, “tonight’s biggest loser” will be anyone who misses out on this show.
Following Comedy Knight is Concert Knight, headlined by The Driver Era, a musical duo consisting of brothers Rocky and Ross Lynch, a wise choice for an audience of people who grew up with their older music from their family’s band, R5, and have spent years watching Ross in programs like Austin and Ally or Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
8 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 23-24, Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., $25.
