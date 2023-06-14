Tyrese, Xscape, Ginuwine and more slide into Orlando's DMs Friday night

Will you allow yourself to be romanced by the aforementioned Tyrese and Xscape, as well as El DeBarge, Ginuwine, Next, 112 and Silk? It’s like a human mixtape and you won’t even have to switch sides when things get ... affectionate.
Odds are you’ll likely hear “Sweet Lady,” “Just Kickin’ It,” “Pony” and “Rhythm of the Night” all in the same glorious evening. Bring a date; if there ever was a romantic outing this week, this is it.
Event Details
Location Details
