Tyrese, Xscape, Ginuwine and more slide into Orlando's DMs Friday night

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Actor/singer/everything Tyrese and R&B supergroup Xscape are headlining a one-off R&B Music Experience arena show this weekend, joined by a number of heavyweight peers.Will you allow yourself to be romanced by the aforementioned Tyrese and Xscape, as well as El DeBarge, Ginuwine, Next, 112 and Silk? It’s like a human mixtape and you won’t even have to switch sides when things get ... affectionate.Odds are you’ll likely hear “Sweet Lady,” “Just Kickin’ It,” “Pony” and “Rhythm of the Night” all in the same glorious evening. Bring a date; if there ever was a romantic outing this week, this is it.