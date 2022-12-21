Orlando indie-rock band TV Dinner serve up some delicious 'Leftovers' on new mini-album

By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge TV Dinner serve up some 'Leftovers' - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
TV Dinner serve up some 'Leftovers'

While Orlando’s TV Dinner have been steadily honing their sound on stages over the past several years, they haven’t actually released any new recordings since 2017 debut album Table Manners. In that time, the band have progressively shed some of their early twee-pop hues for a moodier, more personal shade of indie rock. Their new mini-album, Leftovers, officializes that direction.


While still tender and melodic as always, the three songs here show a side of TV Dinner that rocks a little harder and gets even rawer with the emotion. Produced by talented Orlando polymath Chandler Strang (Saskatchewan, Case Work, etc.), Leftovers is TV Dinner’s brawniest, most assured guise yet.

It’s only the prelude to this new chapter, since these songs are actually just demos from an entire new Strang-produced album that’s nearly completed and planned for full release early next year. And yet another signal that TV Dinner are really leveling up is that they just officially enlisted Strang from behind the mixing board and into their ranks as a permanent guitarist.

With an appetizer like Leftovers, things bode well for the upcoming main course. It’s streaming everywhere but is available as a name-your-price download on Bandcamp.

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Read More about Bao Le-Huu
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Amazing Acro-Cats are coming to an Orlando stage in January

By Matthew Moyer

The Acro-Cats play Orlando next year

HeartSupport Fest to bring a weekend of heaviness like Rise Against and Parkway Drive to Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Red alert: Rise Against will be one of the headliners of the first HeartSupport Fest

Daddy Yankee plays two nights in Orlando as part of massive 'farewell' tour

By Ariadna Ampudia

Daddy Yankee returns to Orlando for one last time

Legendary mash-up DJ Girl Talk plays Orlando this week for the first time in years

By Sarah Kinbar

Girl Talk comes to Orlando Thursday

Also in Music

It will not be a silent night at the 'Noise Before Christmas' show headlined by Jiblit Dupree at Orlando's Uncle Lou's

By Matthew Moyer

Spend Christmas Eve with Jiblit Dupree

The casual jazz jam 'Thursday Night Hang' at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo offers sonic respite from the holiday rush

By Bao Le-Huu

Come 'hang' with Chris Cortez at Blue Bamboo

Orlando's DJ BMF brings back his James Brown-themed holiday DJ night this week

By Matthew Moyer

DJ BMF pays tribute to James Brown's holiday songs

Body Shop headline bill of promising young Orlando underground acts at Will's this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Body Shop play Will's Pub this week
More

Digital Issue

December 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us