Turnstile and Snail Mail to tour through Orlando this fall as part of "Love Connection" tour

Photo courtesy Turnstile/Facebook
If you were crestfallen about Snail Mail's Orlando show late last year being canceled
, dry those tears. Lindsey Jordan's project will be opening for hotly-tipped hardcore band Turnstile this autumn with a stop in Orlando.
This is one of only two Florida dates for the "Turnstile Love Connection Tour": Oct. 13 at the House of Blues in Disney Springs and the next night in St. Pete.
The tour is part of a two-month North American jaunt that also includes rapper Jpegmagfia on most dates — Orlando being a particularly disappointing exception, according to Pitchfork
, since he sold out the Abbey on his own last year
. (Too hot for Disney.)
Baltimoreans Turnstile are riding a tidal wave of critical buzz and fan adoration for 2021 album Glow On
, and just this week released a music video for a track that veers from Smithsian sparkle to heavy headrush "New Heart Design.
"
Turnstile play the House of Blues with Snail Mail
on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. Tickets are available through LiveNation
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.