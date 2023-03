Courtesy photo Tuff Turf headlines a night of creative electronics at Will's

As the name suggests, Jacksonville Beach’s Tuff Turf take a tougher angle on 1980s retrofuturism, landing in a sleek spot between synthwave and punk that demands leather jackets and sunglasses at night.The rest of the bill — Future Bartenderz, Max Overdrive 1986, Pressure Kitten — is be an interesting kaleidoscope of the local underground.