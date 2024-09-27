Tuareg rockers Etran de L’Aïr summon celestial grooves at downtown Orlando's Social

Too much hypnotic fun to be had on a Monday

By on Fri, Sep 27, 2024 at 11:35 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Etran de L’Aïr play the Social Monday - Photo by Abdoul Moumouni Hamid
Photo by Abdoul Moumouni Hamid
Etran de L’Aïr play the Social Monday
One year later and our wigs are still flipped from seeing the volcanic Mdou Moctar at the Social. Well, hold on to your hairpieces because another outfit of Tuareg rock titans are on their way downtown.

Etran de L’Aïr (“Stars of the Air”) are a relatively newer proposition in the world of Tuareg international firebrands. Starting up in 1995 and releasing a string of recent albums on Portland label Sahel Sounds, they’ve made a name for themselves with (yes) celestial grooves and mantric boogies that create a joyous devotional ramble through vibrating sonic vistas.

All this to say, this band is going to be positively hypnotic in the Social.

7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, The Social, $20.

Location Details

The Social

54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-246-1419

www.thesocial.org

foundation-presents.com

The Social

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

'Enough About Me' says Orlando musician Jeff Ilgenfritz as he releases star-studded solo album

By Bao Le-Huu

'Enough About Me,' says Orlando musician Jeff Ilgenfritz

Dorian Electra might just be the future of pop music — find out for yourself this weekend at the Social

By Kurt Ramos

Dorian Electra gets glam at The Social this weekend

Cuban music legends Buena Vista Social Orchestra head to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

By Lucy Dillon

Buena Vista Social Orchestra comes to the Dr. Phillips Center

Does Midi Memory mainman Matt Messore dream of electric sheep?

By Matthew Moyer

Ghost in the machine Matt Messore

'Enough About Me' says Orlando musician Jeff Ilgenfritz as he releases star-studded solo album

By Bao Le-Huu

'Enough About Me,' says Orlando musician Jeff Ilgenfritz

Does Midi Memory mainman Matt Messore dream of electric sheep?

By Matthew Moyer

Ghost in the machine Matt Messore

Jonas Van den Bossche releases new mini-album of shimmering and meditative reveries

By Bao Le-Huu

Jonas Van den Bossche releases a new mini-album

What is 'Punk Jazz'? Mike Baggetta and Peter DiStefano are going to show Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Peter DiStefano and Mike Baggetta
More

September 25, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us