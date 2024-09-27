Tuareg rockers Etran de L’Aïr summon celestial grooves at downtown Orlando's Social

Etran de L’Aïr (“Stars of the Air”) are a relatively newer proposition in the world of Tuareg international firebrands. Starting up in 1995 and releasing a string of recent albums on Portland label Sahel Sounds, they’ve made a name for themselves with (yes) celestial grooves and mantric boogies that create a joyous devotional ramble through vibrating sonic vistas.
All this to say, this band is going to be positively hypnotic in the Social.
7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, The Social, $20.
Location Details
