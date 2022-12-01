Trust us, you don't want to miss Men I Trust's Orlando show on Sunday

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Live Nation Men I Trust

Indie band Men I Trust are ready to show Orlando how much they care this weekend.The Canadian group incorporates dream-pop ether and electronic elements to create a sweetly sensory and hypnotic experience for listeners.Men I Trust have been featured on NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series and even performed their most recognizable hit, “Show Me,” on theGarnering over 5 million listeners on Spotify alone, Men I Trust are quickly becoming a force to be reckoned within the indie scene.It’ll be “Hard to Let Go” of this band once you see them live.