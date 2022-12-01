Trust us, you don't want to miss Men I Trust's Orlando show on Sunday

By on Thu, Dec 1, 2022 at 11:26 am

click to enlarge Men I Trust - Photo courtesy Live Nation
Photo courtesy Live Nation
Men I Trust

Indie band Men I Trust are ready to show Orlando how much they care this weekend.

The Canadian group incorporates dream-pop ether and electronic elements to create a sweetly sensory and hypnotic experience for listeners.

Men I Trust have been featured on NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series and even performed their most recognizable hit, “Show Me,” on the Tonight Show.

Garnering over 5 million listeners on Spotify alone, Men I Trust are quickly becoming a force to be reckoned within the indie scene.

It’ll be “Hard to Let Go” of this band once you see them live.

8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, houseofblues.com, $$24-$67.

