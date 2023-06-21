Pop star Kim Petras will visit Orlando on 34-date ‘Feed the Beast World Tour’

What's up? This is Kim Petras

By on Wed, Jun 21, 2023 at 5:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Pop star Kim Petras will visit Orlando on 34-date ‘Feed the Beast World Tour’
Kim Petras/Facebook
Critically acclaimed international pop star Kim Petras announced her massive “Feed the Beast World Tour," including a stop in Orlando.

Petras’ larger-than-life “Feed the Beast World Tour” takes over Orlando’s Addition Financial Arena Oct. 1. Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, June 26, at 10 a.m.

The German-born singer, known for her risqué hits ("Slut Pop" and "Treat Me Like a Slut," to name a few) and big-name collabs, made history earlier this year as the first-ever transgender person to win a Grammy, for best pop duo/group performance for the song "Unholy" with Sam Smith.

Petras was highlighted by Variety’s Innovator of the Year and Billboard’s Women in Music this year. More recently, she released a pop duet with Nicki Minaj, “Alone.”

Petras' debut album, Feed the Beast, is anticipated to release this Friday. The album has 15 tracks and features big-name artists like Nicki Minaj and Sam Smith, of course.

The tour features 34 dates and will kick off in the fall, with her first stop in North America being Sept. 27 in Austin, Texas.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on June 22, and the general on-sale begins June 26. There will be a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans, along with a meet & greet and photo op, early entry to the venue and merch.

Visit kimpetras.com for tickets, pre-sale, VIP packages and tour info.

Location Details

Addition Financial Arena

12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando UCF

407-823-6006

4 events 68 articles
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando's Awesome and the Ass Kickers return with new album 'Lucharoos'

By Bao Le-Huu

Awesome and the Ass Kickers return with new album 'Lucharoos'

Singer and songwriter to the stars Bebe Rexha to play Orlando's Hard Rock Live

By Matthew Moyer

Singer and songwriter to the stars Bebe Rexha to play Orlando's Hard Rock Live

Miami neo-garage royalty Jacuzzi Boys return to Orlando stomping grounds this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Jacuzzi Boys return to familiar Orlando stomping grounds

Opposition Dolls, Warm Frames, Rottens and Hellcat Tendencies bring full-spectrum sounds of the FL underground to Lou's

By Bao Le-Huu

Opposition Dolls head up from Miami to play Uncle Lou's

Also in Music

Orlando's Awesome and the Ass Kickers return with new album 'Lucharoos'

By Bao Le-Huu

Awesome and the Ass Kickers return with new album 'Lucharoos'

Orlando rapper Cydney Poitier announces record store tour to celebrate newest album

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando rapper Cydney Poitier

Reggae icons Steel Pulse are back after a long silence — just in time

By Bill Forman

In the late 1970s, Steel Pulse was sharing bills with the Clash, the Specials and other like-minded bands

Orlando rockers Bob on Blonde inject new vibrant life into re-recorded version of 'Tired' old song

By Bao Le-Huu

Bob on Blonde head back to the future with new music
More

Digital Issue

June 21, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us