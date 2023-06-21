Pop star Kim Petras will visit Orlando on 34-date ‘Feed the Beast World Tour’

Petras’ larger-than-life “Feed the Beast World Tour” takes over Orlando’s Addition Financial Arena Oct. 1. Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, June 26, at 10 a.m.
The German-born singer, known for her risqué hits ("Slut Pop" and "Treat Me Like a Slut," to name a few) and big-name collabs, made history earlier this year as the first-ever transgender person to win a Grammy, for best pop duo/group performance for the song "Unholy" with Sam Smith.
Petras was highlighted by Variety’s Innovator of the Year and Billboard’s Women in Music this year. More recently, she released a pop duet with Nicki Minaj, “Alone.”
Petras' debut album, Feed the Beast, is anticipated to release this Friday. The album has 15 tracks and features big-name artists like Nicki Minaj and Sam Smith, of course.
The tour features 34 dates and will kick off in the fall, with her first stop in North America being Sept. 27 in Austin, Texas.
Pre-sale tickets will be available on June 22, and the general on-sale begins June 26. There will be a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans, along with a meet & greet and photo op, early entry to the venue and merch.
Visit kimpetras.com for tickets, pre-sale, VIP packages and tour info.
