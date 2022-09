Timucua Arts' International Guitar Festival finishes strong in Orlando this weekend

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Timucua Arts Foundation Hiroya Tsukamoto

The Timucua Arts Foundation are winding down their International Guitar Festival this weekend with two showcases featuring axe-slingers from around the globe.On Friday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m., Australian guitarist and country musician Cathrine Britt will grace the Timucua stage for a solo set.Then, on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m., Japanese guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto makes a rare stateside appearance to close out the fest. Fingerstyle player Tsukamoto is advertised as weaving intricate soundscapes that "impart peace and tranquility." And, wow, we could really use a little of that that after finishing up another Best of Orlando issue.Tickets are available for each show still through Timucua Arts' website