TikTok-to-pop star Leanna Firestone plays the Social in Orlando

In September 2020, Firestone, then a student at the Recording Industry program at Middle Tennessee State University, gained a following on TikTok for talking about anime. Soon enough, Firestone combined her anime fandom with indie-pop songwriting chops in “Strawberry Mentos.”
That song — about her favorite anime character, Yamaguchi — netted 5 million streams. In 2021, her next song, “Least Favorite Only Child,” about feeling unwanted, topped 4 million streams, while her follow-up EP Y/N cracked the top 10 on the U.S. singer-songwriter iTunes charts.
Fast-forward to now and Firestone is signed with Frtyfve Records out of London and released a new single “Black Box Warning’’ this past May. Anime knowledge
is not a prerequisite to enjoy this show.
7:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., foundation-presents.com, $25-$75.
