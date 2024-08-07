TikTok-to-pop star Leanna Firestone plays the Social in Orlando

Stock up on 'Strawberry Mentos'

By on Wed, Aug 7, 2024 at 11:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
Leanna Firestone plays Orlando this weekend - Photo courtesy Leanna Firestone/Facebook
Photo courtesy Leanna Firestone/Facebook
Leanna Firestone plays Orlando this weekend
TikTok star turned indie-pop “it” girl Leanna Firestone is coming to Orlando for a Sunday Social.

In September 2020, Firestone, then a student at the Recording Industry program at Middle Tennessee State University, gained a following on TikTok for talking about anime. Soon enough, Firestone combined her anime fandom with indie-pop songwriting chops in “Strawberry Mentos.”

That song — about her favorite anime character, Yamaguchi — netted 5 million streams. In 2021, her next song, “Least Favorite Only Child,” about feeling unwanted, topped 4 million streams, while her follow-up EP Y/N cracked the top 10 on the U.S. singer-songwriter iTunes charts.

Fast-forward to now and Firestone is signed with Frtyfve Records out of London and released a new single “Black Box Warning’’ this past May. Anime knowledge
is not a prerequisite to enjoy this show.

7:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., foundation-presents.com, $25-$75.

Event Details
Leanna Firestone, Brye

Leanna Firestone, Brye

Sun., Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$25-$75
Location Details

The Social

54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-246-1419

www.thesocial.org

foundation-presents.com

The Social

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Sarah Lynott

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Longstanding Orlando music store East West Records is closing and holding a big sale this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Longtime Orlando record store East West is closing its doors

Maroon 5's PJ Morton comes to Steinmetz Hall in Orlando for a soulful solo gig

By Bao Le-Huu

PJ Morton returns to Orlando, solo

Oh Lucky Daye! New Orleans artist comes to Orlando House of Blues

By Bao Le-Huu

Lucky Daye plays Orlando

Aerosmith cancels 2025 show in Orlando and retires from touring

By Houda Eletr

Aerosmith cancels 2025 Orlando show and entire final tour

Longstanding Orlando music store East West Records is closing and holding a big sale this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Longtime Orlando record store East West is closing its doors

Orlando punks Vicious Dreams release bop-and-bash new album 'Turn Off My Brain' this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Vicious Dreams release a new album at last

Hawthorne Heights throw an emo high-school reunion at Orlando's House of Blues

By Houda Eletr

Hawthorne Heights

Lindsay Denniberg returns to Orlando to present two evenings of sublimely strange film and music

By Matthew Moyer

Lindsay Denniberg performs as Pandora's Talk Box Thursday
More

August 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us