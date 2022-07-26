VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

TikTok-famous Monsieur Periné are set to bring their 'gypsy jazz' to Orlando next month

By on Tue, Jul 26, 2022 at 3:24 pm

Monsieur Periné - Photo courtesy Monsieur Periné/Facebook
Photo courtesy Monsieur Periné/Facebook
Monsieur Periné

Monsieur Periné, the masterminds behind the viral TikTok song "Nuestra Cancion," are set to take the stage in the City Beautiful next month.

If you are addicted to TikTok (like most of us), you've probably watched hundreds of users dancing 1930s-inspired choreography to the contagious and high-spirited beats of Monsieur Periné's hit "Nuestra Cancion."

The song went viral in late 2021, five years after its initial release in 2016. The best things take time, right? "Nuestra Cancion" today boasts more than 100 million streams on Spotify, ultimately reaching the top spot on Spotify Global's viral chart.

Now, the Grammy-winning band are taking their unique blend of jazzy cumbia, salsa, and balladry across the United States as part of their Volverte a ver  tour.

The Colombian band is set to perform in Orlando on Aug. 12 at 9:30 p.m. The concert will be at Pirates Dinner Adventure. For ticket information, visit Pirate's Dinner Adventure.

Location Details

Pirates Dinner Adventure

6400 Carrier Drive, Orlando West

(248) 059-0

