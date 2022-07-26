TikTok-famous Monsieur Periné are set to bring their 'gypsy jazz' to Orlando next month

Monsieur Periné, the masterminds behind the viral TikTok song "Nuestra Cancion," are set to take the stage in the City Beautiful next month.
If you are addicted to TikTok (like most of us), you've probably watched hundreds of users dancing 1930s-inspired choreography to the contagious and high-spirited beats of Monsieur Periné's hit "Nuestra Cancion."
The song went viral in late 2021, five years after its initial release in 2016. The best things take time, right? "Nuestra Cancion" today boasts more than 100 million streams on Spotify, ultimately reaching the top spot on Spotify Global's viral chart.
Now, the Grammy-winning band are taking their unique blend of jazzy cumbia, salsa, and balladry across the United States as part of their Volverte a ver tour.
The Colombian band is set to perform in Orlando on Aug. 12 at 9:30 p.m. The concert will be at Pirates Dinner Adventure. For ticket information, visit Pirate's Dinner Adventure.
