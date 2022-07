TikTok-famous Monsieur Periné are set to bring their 'gypsy jazz' to Orlando next month

Photo courtesy Monsieur Periné/Facebook Monsieur Periné

Pirates Dinner Adventure 6400 Carrier Drive, Orlando

Monsieur Periné, the masterminds behind the viral TikTok song "," are set to take the stage in the City Beautiful next month.If you are addicted to TikTok (like most of us), you've probably watched hundreds of users dancing 1930s-inspired choreography to the contagious and high-spirited beats of Monsieur Periné's hit "."The song went viral in late 2021, five years after its initial release in 2016. The best things take time, right? "" today boasts more than 100 million streams on Spotify, ultimately reaching the top spot on Spotify Global's viral chart.Now, the Grammy-winning band are taking their unique blend of jazzy cumbia, salsa, and balladry across the United States as part of their The Colombian band is set to perform in Orlando on Aug. 12 at 9:30 p.m. The concert will be atPirates Dinner AdventureFor ticket information, visit Pirate's Dinner Adventure.