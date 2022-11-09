Tigers Jaw to play Orlando's Social with Heart Attack Man and Glitterer on Saturday

Photo by Rebecca Lader, courtesy Tigers Jaw/Facebook Tigers Jaw

Adventurous and inventive indie-rock band Tigers Jaw are on a headlining tour, airing out songs from both newest albumand the very recently released spin-off EPThe Scranton-born band, formed in 2005, have been in a state of constant creative evolution through the years — crafting both captivating lyrics and head-banging hits that show the band’s extensive range. Emotionally driven with power and substance, Tigers Jaw is just as physical a musical force as their name conjures up.Whether you take a plane, tank or submarine to get there, make sure you check them out at the Social.