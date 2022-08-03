Thursday: Central Florida Vocal Arts pairs songs from ‘The Sound of Music’ with a discussion of the war in Ukraine

click to enlarge image via IMDb

The "hills" of Orlando will once again be alive with songs from the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, but this time with a modern topical twist. (War is indeed an evergreen theme.) This program will pair selections from, performed by singers from Central Florida Vocal Arts, with discussion of the current conflict in Ukraine viewed through the historical lens ofs plot.The story of the Von Trapps (and, of course, Maria) fleeing their Austrian home, as the Nazis annex the country wholesale in the late 1930s, would ring all too familiar to current Ukrainian refugees forced to flee their homes amidst a Russian invasion. Expect some heavy discussions and some bleak truths about the human condition, along with music that uplifts — often in spite of itself.