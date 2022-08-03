VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Thursday: Central Florida Vocal Arts pairs songs from ‘The Sound of Music’ with a discussion of the war in Ukraine

By on Wed, Aug 3, 2022 at 3:39 pm

click to enlarge Thursday: Central Florida Vocal Arts pairs songs from ‘The Sound of Music’ with a discussion of the war in Ukraine
image via IMDb

The "hills" of Orlando will once again be alive with songs from the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, but this time with a modern topical twist. (War is indeed an evergreen theme.) This program will pair selections from Sound, performed by singers from Central Florida Vocal Arts, with discussion of the current conflict in Ukraine viewed through the historical lens of Sound's plot.

The story of the Von Trapps (and, of course, Maria) fleeing their Austrian home, as the Nazis annex the country wholesale in the late 1930s, would ring all too familiar to current Ukrainian refugees forced to flee their homes amidst a Russian invasion. Expect some heavy discussions and some bleak truths about the human condition, along with music that uplifts — often in spite of itself. 
Event Details
"The Sound of Music" and the War in Ukraine

"The Sound of Music" and the War in Ukraine

Thu., Aug. 4, 7 p.m.

Winter Park Library and Events Center 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Trending

Orlando's Ms. Meka Nism elected president of Florida chapter of the Recording Academy

By Bao Le-Huu

Ms. Meka Nism

Girl Talk to make a 'full court press' into Orlando in December

By Matthew Moyer

Girl Talk

Have a 'he wrote that?!' moment or two when American music legends Buddy Guy and John Hiatt play Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Buddy Guy and John Hiatt play the Dr. Phillips Center Wednesday

Central Florida's Black Wick and Dylan Houser team up to push vaporwave to the outer limits

By Bao Le-Huu

Black Wick teams with Dylan Houser for vaporwave weirdness

Also in Music

Orlando's Ms. Meka Nism elected president of Florida chapter of the Recording Academy

By Bao Le-Huu

Ms. Meka Nism

Central Florida's Black Wick and Dylan Houser team up to push vaporwave to the outer limits

By Bao Le-Huu

Black Wick teams with Dylan Houser for vaporwave weirdness

Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center

By Alex Galbraith

Steely Dan: Clearly not ready to rock Orlando on Monday and Tuesday

Fitz and the Tantrums talk 'The Wrong Party' ahead of Orlando show this weekend

By Maitane Orue

Fitz and the Tantrums talk 'The Wrong Party' ahead of Orlando show this weekend
More

Digital Issue

August 3, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us