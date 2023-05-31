Orlando’s Throwin Up drag the dirtiest, most exhilarating trenches of hardcore and metal, pack it all in tight and blast that shit like a volcano. Live, they are unhinged.
The special touring guests are a gruesome Alabama twosome featuring the dense, harrowing hardcore of Apprehend and the raw, angular punk of JoyBoy.
Rounding things out will be Gainesville metalcore band Cursed Birth and Orlando experimental metal group Shock & Awe.
8 p.m. Friday, June 2, Uncle Lou’s, $10.
