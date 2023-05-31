Photo by Jeremy McGuire, courtesy Cursed Brith/Facebook Throwin Up play Uncle Lou's on Friay

Location Details LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 407-270-9104 10 events 88 articles

This diverse showcase is for heavy-music heads who like it extreme but interesting.Orlando’s Throwin Up drag the dirtiest, most exhilarating trenches of hardcore and metal, pack it all in tight and blast that shit like a volcano. Live, they are unhinged.The special touring guests are a gruesome Alabama twosome featuring the dense, harrowing hardcore of Apprehend and the raw, angular punk of JoyBoy.Rounding things out will be Gainesville metalcore band Cursed Birth and Orlando experimental metal group Shock & Awe.