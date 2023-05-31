Throwin Up, Cursed Birth, Apprehend and more bring the southern heaviness to Uncle Lou's this week

Extreme but interesting is what you'll get at this stacked show

By on Wed, May 31, 2023 at 4:00 am

Throwin Up play Uncle Lou's on Friay - Photo by Jeremy McGuire, courtesy Cursed Brith/Facebook
Photo by Jeremy McGuire, courtesy Cursed Brith/Facebook
Throwin Up play Uncle Lou's on Friay
This diverse showcase is for heavy-music heads who like it extreme but interesting.

Orlando’s Throwin Up drag the dirtiest, most exhilarating trenches of hardcore and metal, pack it all in tight and blast that shit like a volcano. Live, they are unhinged.

The special touring guests are a gruesome Alabama twosome featuring the dense, harrowing hardcore of Apprehend and the raw, angular punk of JoyBoy.

Rounding things out will be Gainesville metalcore band Cursed Birth and Orlando experimental metal group Shock & Awe.

8 p.m. Friday, June 2, Uncle Lou’s, $10.

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
