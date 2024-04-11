BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Throw your (jazz) hands in the air! Broadway Rave is coming to Orlando

Show-tunes instead of house music at this rave

By on Thu, Apr 11, 2024 at 3:02 pm

Get dramatic at the Broadway Rave this week - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Get dramatic at the Broadway Rave this week
There's a Broadway Rave coming to Orlando this week, promising plenty of dramatics on the dancefloor.

Similar to the Shrek Rave and Taylor Swift nights, this is a rigorously themed "musical theater" dance party. Attendees rave the night away to Broadway hits from productions like Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Hairspray and Rocky Horror, paired with lasers and high-level production.

Themed attire is, naturally, encouraged.

Broadway Rave is a touring production, with this latest run kicking off in Orlando this week before bouncing coast-to-coast through June. This is the only Florida engagement as of this writing.

Broadway Rave happens at the Beacham on Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m.  Tickets are available through TKX.

Event Details
Broadway Rave

Broadway Rave

Fri., April 12, 8 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Location Details

The Beacham

46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-648-8363


Matthew Moyer

