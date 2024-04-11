Throw your (jazz) hands in the air! Broadway Rave is coming to Orlando

Similar to the Shrek Rave and Taylor Swift nights, this is a rigorously themed "musical theater" dance party. Attendees rave the night away to Broadway hits from productions like Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Hairspray and Rocky Horror, paired with lasers and high-level production.
Themed attire is, naturally, encouraged.
Broadway Rave is a touring production, with this latest run kicking off in Orlando this week before bouncing coast-to-coast through June. This is the only Florida engagement as of this writing.
Broadway Rave happens at the Beacham on Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available through TKX.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed