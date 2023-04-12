Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Thomas Milovac plays a program of avant-garde improv jazz

The In-Between Series Monday evening at CityArts

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Milovac lying on the floor playing bass with Bongus - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Milovac lying on the floor playing bass with Bongus

Orlando’s Milovac has been one of the most enterprising forces in the city’s underground jazz scene in recent years, through solo work, ensemble work with exciting acts like free-jazz supergroup Bongus and label work as the boss of Cosmo Sonic Collective.

This appearance at the In-Between Series downtown will feature a solo performance by the artist on solo double bass, electric bass and electronics.

Considering Milovac’s avant-garde and improv tendencies, this will not be your dad’s jazz.

7 p.m. Monday, April 17, CityArts, $5.

Mon., April 17, 7:30 p.m.

CityArts 39 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
