Orlando’s Milovac has been one of the most enterprising forces in the city’s underground jazz scene in recent years, through solo work, ensemble work with exciting acts like free-jazz supergroup Bongus and label work as the boss of Cosmo Sonic Collective.
This appearance at the In-Between Series downtown will feature a solo performance by the artist on solo double bass, electric bass and electronics.
Considering Milovac’s avant-garde and improv tendencies, this will not be your dad’s jazz.
7 p.m. Monday, April 17, CityArts, $5.
