click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Moyer Milovac lying on the floor playing bass with Bongus

Orlando’s Milovac has been one of the most enterprising forces in the city’s underground jazz scene in recent years, through solo work, ensemble work with exciting acts like free-jazz supergroup Bongus and label work as the boss of Cosmo Sonic Collective.This appearance at the In-Between Series downtown will feature a solo performance by the artist on solo double bass, electric bass and electronics.Considering Milovac’s avant-garde and improv tendencies, this will not be your dad’s jazz.