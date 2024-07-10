This weekend's Orlando Girls Rock Camp Showcase spotlights future stars of the City Beautiful

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman Orlando Girls Rock Camp Showcase happens this weekend

Location Details Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area 407-673-2712

You probably won’t know any of these bands because they all formed within the confines of Orlando Girls Rock Camp, some of them only a week ago. Furthermore, these young bands aren’t professional, with some performing in public for the first time ever. But, trust, this will be one of the best, most moving show experiences you’ll ever have in your life.Each year, OGRC opens to a new class of female, trans and nonbinary youth ages 8-17 and ushers them through a weeklong safe-space session of artistic expression and fellowship guid- ed by deeply passionate mentors, many of whom are distinguished icons of the Orlando music scene.All of it culminates in this concluding public showcase, where these glowing young campers get to show their shine. Between all the human magic that happens on stage, behind the scenes and in the wildly supportive audience, it’s like a beautiful real-life collision ofandI’ve cried at nearly every one I’ve attended. All proceeds from door to merch will directly support OGRC.