This weekend's Orlando Girls Rock Camp Showcase spotlights future stars of the City Beautiful

A beautiful collision of 'School of Rock' and 'Ted Lasso'

By on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 at 12:56 pm

click to enlarge Orlando Girls Rock Camp Showcase happens this weekend - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Orlando Girls Rock Camp Showcase happens this weekend
You probably won’t know any of these bands because they all formed within the confines of Orlando Girls Rock Camp, some of them only a week ago. Furthermore, these young bands aren’t professional, with some performing in public for the first time ever. But, trust, this will be one of the best, most moving show experiences you’ll ever have in your life.

Each year, OGRC opens to a new class of female, trans and nonbinary youth ages 8-17 and ushers them through a weeklong safe-space session of artistic expression and fellowship guid- ed by deeply passionate mentors, many of whom are distinguished icons of the Orlando music scene.

All of it culminates in this concluding public showcase, where these glowing young campers get to show their shine. Between all the human magic that happens on stage, behind the scenes and in the wildly supportive audience, it’s like a beautiful real-life collision of School of Rock and Ted Lasso. I’ve cried at nearly every one I’ve attended. All proceeds from door to merch will directly support OGRC.

2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Conduit, $10-$30 sliding scale donation.
Orlando Girls Rock Camp gave a stage to the future of local music at annual showcase concert

Orlando Girls Rock Camp Camper Showcase live concert at Conduit
Orlando Girls Rock Camp Camper Showcase live concert at Conduit
Event Details
Orlando Girls Rock Camp Showcase

Sat., July 13, 2 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

$10-$30
Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
July 10, 2024

