This weekend's Orlando Girls Rock Camp Showcase spotlights future stars of the City Beautiful

Each year, OGRC opens to a new class of female, trans and nonbinary youth ages 8-17 and ushers them through a weeklong safe-space session of artistic expression and fellowship guid- ed by deeply passionate mentors, many of whom are distinguished icons of the Orlando music scene.
All of it culminates in this concluding public showcase, where these glowing young campers get to show their shine. Between all the human magic that happens on stage, behind the scenes and in the wildly supportive audience, it’s like a beautiful real-life collision of School of Rock and Ted Lasso. I’ve cried at nearly every one I’ve attended. All proceeds from door to merch will directly support OGRC.
2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Conduit, $10-$30 sliding scale donation.
Orlando Girls Rock Camp gave a stage to the future of local music at annual showcase concert
